Summer just got hotter: Squid Game Season 3 is coming!

Get ready, Squid Game fans! The much anticipated non- English season– Squid Game 3 is set to premiere on June 27 this year. The best thing about the games always is that: you know the end and how your star players end up winning it.

And that makes Squid Game number one season of all time among Millennial and Gen Z alike. Netflix has recently release first images of the cast, shows more twist and turn in the final season. What surprised me the most was Gi – Hun’s player code missing on his outfit, I don’t know if you guys even notice it. If you take a look at the photos released by the Netflix recently, you can spot Gi- Hun (Lee Jung-Jae) outfit missing code number- 456. It indicates a twist in the upcoming season. Probably, it might be an intentional twist by the series director and writer, Hwang Dong-hyuk to give it the season 3 a more engaging angle, which was missing in the previous season.

The entire squad is back with a bang

In January this year, Netflix released the official cast list for the season 3, and it’s packed with 12 talented actors! This season’s going to be EPIC, as Lee Jung-Jae reprises his role as Gi- Hun, determined to take down the sinister games once for all! There’s no doubt that the season is breaking records! Squid Game Season 3 is making history as the quickest turnaround for a Netflix scripted action series. No more long waits. And the best part: the entire squad is coming with a bang as all the 12 main cast members from season 2 are reprising their roles for the ultimate showdown! Let’s take a ride and revisits the action so far of this thrilling season.

Squid Game Season 3: The Ultimate Showdown

Squid Game Season 3 is coming to deliver a thrilling conclusion to the global phenomenon. With an all-star cast and higher stakes than ever, get ready for the ultimate battle! Hwang Dong-hyuk’s masterful direction propels Gi-hun’s story to unprecedented heights. This season’s stakes are higher, the tension is palpable, and the outcome is far from certain. The game has changed, but the core remains the same: survival. We can expect in the final season: Gi- -Hun’s unyielding pursuit of justice, and games where allegiances are tested and trust is a luxury with heart-stopping twists and betrayals that will leave us breathless. And of-course, the return of familiar faces with hidden agendas will be more exciting to watch.

Revisiting the action!

Lee Jung-jae (Seong Gi-hun)

Gi-hun’s at a breaking point! Torn between his mission to take down the twisted games and the overwhelming despair that’s consuming him, he’s faced with an impossible choice: keep fighting or lose him to the darkness?

Lee Byung-hun (Front Man/In-ho)

The Front Man is BACK and more ruthless than ever! With total control over the sinister games, he’s the master of fate. But beneath the surface, a family feud is brewing – his unresolved issues with his brother are about to ignite!

Yim Si-wan (Myung-gi)

Meet Myung-gi, the loose cannon! Still reeling from his crypto debt disaster, his unpredictable behavior makes him a ticking time bomb in the upcoming season.

Kang Ha-neul (Dae-ho)

Haunted by his past, Dae-ho’s demons are far from extinguished. This former marine is desperate for redemption, but in the twisted world of Squid Game, forgiveness is a luxury few can afford. Will he find peace, or will the games consume him? We will get all answers in the Season 3.

Wi Ha-jun (Jun-ho)

Jun-ho’s back and ready for revenge! After a tantalizing tease in Season 2, his story is about to blow up – especially when it comes to his explosive showdown with his bro, the ruthless Front Man. Buckle up!

Park Gyu-young (No-eul)

No-eul’s rebellion has consequences! The conflicted guard’s bold move in Season 2 is about to come back to haunt them. Will they face the fallout or find a way to escape the repercussions?

Park Sung-hoon (Hyun-ju)

Meet Hyun-ju, the rebel leader! This former military sergeant has stepped up to join forces with Gi-hun, taking the fight to the game’s ruthless controllers. Get ready for an epic battle!

Yang Dong-geun (Young-sik)

Young-sik’s at war with himself! Torn between playing it safe and rising up against the sinister games, he’s forced to confront the ultimate question: survive or resist?

Kang Ae-sim (Jang Geum-ja)

Geum-ja’s mama bear instincts are on high alert! She’ll stop at nothing – even sacrifice herself – to save her son.

Jo Yuri (Jun-hee)

Jun-hee’s fighting for two! Pregnant and determined, she must outsmart Myung-gi’s manipulations and survive the games to protect herself and her unborn child.

Lee David (Min-su)

Min-su’s seeking redemption! Confronting his fears and guilt, he’s on a path that could lead to shocking consequences in the final showdown.

Roh Jae-won (Nam-gyu)

Nam-gyu’s on the warpath! This ruthless player’s thirst for vengeance and violent streak make him a ticking time bomb in Season 3.

As the final game approaches, the body count rises, and the remaining players must confront their demons. Will Gi-Hun emerge victorious, or will the game ultimately consume him? One thing is certain this hot summer: Squid Game Season 3 will be an unforgettable conclusion to a series that has captivated audiences worldwide!