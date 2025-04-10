Netflix ropes in ‘The Crown’ stars for ‘Pride and Prejudice’ series

Netflix has cast ‘The Crown’ stars Emma Corrin and Olivia Colman for its upcoming series ‘Pride and Prejudice.’

Corrin, who portrayed Princess Diana in ‘The Crown’ season 4, will star as Elizabeth Bennet in the upcoming series, according to Variety.

Hollywood actress Olivia Colman, who played Queen Elizabeth in the hit show, will portray Mrs. Bennet in the upcoming Netflix series.

Meanwhile, ‘Slow Horses’ star Jack Lowden will join them as Mr. Darcy.

The six-part series will be an adaptation of Jane Austen’s iconic novel penned by author Dolly Alderton.

Directed by Euros Lyn, ‘Pride and Prejudice’ will go into production in the UK this year.

“Dolly will bring to life Jane Austen’s iconic story for audiences that cherish it, whilst inspiring a new generation to fall in love with Austen for the first time,” a press release reads.

In a statement, Emma Corrin called playing Elizabeth Bennet a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“To be able to bring this iconic character to life, alongside Olivia [Colman] and Jack [Lowden], with Dolly’s phenomenal scripts, is truly the greatest honor. I can’t wait for a new generation to fall in love with this story all over again,” the Hollywood actor added.

Apart from starring in the Netflix series, Corrin will serve as an executive producer alongside Alderton and Lyn, among others.

Emma Corrin recently played Cassandra Nova in “Deadpool & Wolverine,” which became a blockbuster at the box office.

The Hollywood star has also starred in ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’, ‘My Policeman’, ‘A Murder at the End of the World’ and ‘Good Grief’.