‘The Crown’ star Emma Corrin tipped to lead ‘Pride and Prejudice’

Actor Emma Corrin, best known for playing Princess Diana in “The Crown,” has been eyed up to play Elizabeth Bennet in Netflix’s series adaptation of “Pride and Prejudice.”

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

According to The Sun, author Dolly Alderton is interested in casting Corrin to play the lead role in the series adaption of her book “Everything I Know About Love.”

“Dolly is working on a Pride And Prejudice script for Netflix and thinks Emma would be perfect to play Elizabeth. She is a big fan of Emma’s work, most notably in The Crown where Emma played Princess Diana,” the publication cited a source as saying.

It is worth mentioning here that news broke in October that Dolly Alderton is writing the scripts for the series, however, the project has not been greenlit at the streamer.

Emma Corrin recently played Cassandra Nova in “Deadpool & Wolverine,” which became a blockbuster at the box office.

The Hollywood star has also starred in “Lady Chatterley’s Lover”, “My Policeman”, “A Murder at the End of the World” and “Good Grief”.

Emma Corrin rose to prominence after portraying Princess Diana in ‘The Crown’ season 4, with the role subsequently being taken up by Elizabeth Debicki for seasons 5 and 6.

It is worth mentioning here that BBC’s 1995 adaptation of Jane Austen’s original novel ‘Pride and Prejudice’ starred Hollywood actors Jennifer Ehle as Lizzy and Colin Firth as Mr Darcy. The show became an instant hit both in the UK and abroad.

A feature adaptation of the novel starring Hollywood actors Keira Knightley and Matthew MacFadyen in the lead roles was also a success at the box office.

‘Pride and Prejudice’ follows Elizabeth Bennet as she learns that love is more powerful than pride or prejudice through her relationship with Mr. Darcy, a man she initially dislikes but eventually falls for.