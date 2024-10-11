Netflix developing ‘Pride and Prejudice’ series

Netflix is developing a series based on Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” novel, days after BBC announced the development of a spinoff drama about Lizzy Bennet’s sister.

“Everything I Know About Love” author Dolly Alderton is writing the scripts for the series, however, the project has not been greenlit at the streamer, Variety reported.

Further, there have not been any details about the attachment of the cast of the ‘Pride and Prejudice’ series.

It is worth mentioning here Dolly Alderton and Netflix have worked on several projects in the past, and joined hands to adapt “Persuasion” for a 2022 movie led by Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson.

Austen’s novel, ‘Pride and Prejudice’ follows Elizabeth Bennet as she learns that love is more powerful than pride or prejudice through her relationship with Mr. Darcy, a man she initially dislikes but eventually falls for.

Days earlier, reports emerged that BBC is set to develop a spinoff drama about Lizzy Bennet’s sister to extend its popular ‘Pride and Prejudice’ universe.

Titled “The Other Bennet Sister,” the drama is based on Janice Hadlow’s novel of the same name.

Sarah Quintrell will write the series which will focus on Mary Bennet, Lizzy’s unassuming and oft-overlooked middle sibling.

“Unlike her sisters, Mary isn’t your typical period drama heroine. She is awkward, anxious, preachy, full of facts, a terrible singer… overlooked by her mother and seemingly destined to an empty dance card for the rest of her life… until Mary takes matters into her own hands,” reads the synopsis of ‘The Other Bennet Sister.’

BBC’s 1995 adaptation of Jane Austen’s original novel starred Hollywood actors Jennifer Ehle as Lizzy and Colin Firth as Mr Darcy. The show became an instant hit both in the UK and abroad.

Later in 2005, a feature adaptation of ‘Pride and Prejudice’ starring Hollywood actors Keira Knightley and Matthew MacFadyen in the lead roles, was also a success at the box office.