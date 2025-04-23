Charlize Theron returns in The Old Guard 2 – First images unveiled

Netflix has officially dropped the first set of images from The Old Guard 2, giving fans a much-anticipated look at the upcoming action sequel with the return of Charlize Theron.

Scheduled to hit the streaming platform on 2nd July, The Old Guard 2 brings back Charlize Theron as the fearless immortal warrior, Andy, alongside an impressive ensemble cast.

The newly released photos showcase Charlize Theron in action once again, joined by returning co-stars such as Chiwetel Ejiofor and Matthias Schoenaerts.

The sequel also introduces fresh faces including Henry Golding and Uma Thurman, hinting at exciting developments in the storyline.

Charlize Theron’s return as the iconic character reaffirms her central role in the franchise, and the images promise more high-stakes battles and emotional depth.

The Old Guard 2 is based on the graphic novel series by Greg Rucka, who penned the script for the original film.

While Gina Prince-Bythewood directed the first instalment, the sequel is now in the hands of director Victoria Mahoney, with Sarah L. Walker taking over screenwriting duties.

In an exclusive interview with Collider, Mahoney praised the chemistry of the cast and teased that The Old Guard 2 would offer a fresh yet faithful continuation of the story.

With Charlize Theron leading the charge once more, The Old Guard 2 is shaping up to be a must-watch.

The images released by Netflix give a thrilling glimpse of what’s to come, and fans are already counting down the days until the The Old Guard 2 global release.

