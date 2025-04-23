Elle Fanning teams up with a Predator in first teaser for Predator: Badlands

The Predator franchise is taking a bold new step with its latest film, Predator: Badlands starring Elle Fanning.

The first teaser trailer has just dropped, and it gives fans a surprising twist — for the first time ever, the Predator is not the enemy.

Predator: Badlands stars Elle Fanning, who plays Thia, a character unlike any we’ve seen before in this series. Instead of being hunted, Fanning’s character teams up with the Predator.

During a recent CinemaCon event, Elle Fanning shared that the movie will show the Predator in a completely new light.

“My character actually teams up with the Predator, and you get to see him in a whole new light,” she said. “What if the Predator was a good guy?”

The film is directed by Dan Trachtenberg, who also made the hit 2022 movie Prey. This time, Trachtenberg returns with Predator: Badlands, which is set on a remote planet in the future.

The story follows a young Predator, played by Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, who is outcast by his clan. He finds an unlikely partner in Thia (Elle Fanning), and the two go on a dangerous journey together.

Predator: Badlands is produced by 20th Century Studios and will release in cinemas later this year. The film is getting a full theatrical release a change from Prey, which was released straight to streaming.

According to Steve Asbell, President of 20th Century Studios, Predator: Badlands is “an absolutely bonkers idea” that fans won’t expect.

He also teased that another secret Predator movie, also directed by Trachtenberg, is coming before the release of Predator: Badlands.

With its fresh story, powerful visuals, and Elle Fanning leading the way, Predator: Badlands looks like a thrilling new chapter in the Predator saga. And with this first teaser trailer out, fans are already buzzing.