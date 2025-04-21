Sarah Michelle Gellar & Elijah Wood join ‘Ready or Not’ sequel

Sarah Michelle Gellar is returning to the horror genre as she joins the cast of Ready or Not: Here I Come alongside Elijah Wood, the upcoming sequel to the hit film Ready or Not. The film is being made by Searchlight Pictures, with filming now underway in Toronto.

Joining Gellar is The Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood, along with Shawn Hatosy, Néstor Carbonell, Kevin Durand, and legendary horror director David Cronenberg.

These new additions will star alongside returning cast members Samara Weaving and Kathryn Newton in the sequel written by Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy.

Filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, known together as Radio Silence, shared their excitement: “We’re thrilled to return to the world of Ready or Not with Samara and such an incredibly talented cast. We can’t wait for fans to see what’s next.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar, best known for playing Buffy the Vampire Slayer, is a perfect fit for the sequel.

She previously starred in classic horror hits like I Know What You Did Last Summer, Scream 2, The Grudge, and Cruel Intentions. Gellar’s return to horror has fans eager to see her in Ready or Not again.

Read More: Cillian Murphy favourite to play Voldemort in ‘Harry Potter’ series

Elijah Wood, who plays Frodo in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, has continued his career in dark and quirky projects like Yellowjackets and I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore. His role in Ready or Not: Here I Come brings even more excitement to the sequel.

This will be the second film in the Ready or Not series, which became a surprise hit in 2019. Made for just $6 million, the original film earned over $57 million at the global box office. With Ready or Not: Here I Come, fans can expect another wild and twisted ride.

Sarah Michelle Gellar’s presence in the new Ready or Not film is a big draw for horror lovers, while Elijah Wood’s involvement adds even more star power. Together, their casting shows that this sequel is taking things to the next level.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Elijah Wood are sure to make Ready or Not: Here I Come a must-watch for fans of horror and suspense. The film promises to keep the same dark humour and thrilling moments that made the first Ready or Not so popular.