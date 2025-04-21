Cillian Murphy favourite to play Voldemort in ‘Harry Potter’ series

Hollywood actor Cillian Murphy has emerged as the favourite to play the role of Voldemort in the upcoming ‘Harry Potter’ TV series.

Speculations about his role in the upcoming series began swirling around days after HBO unveiled the cast.

Actor John Lithgow will portray Professor Albus Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu has been confirmed as the brooding Professor Severus Snape.

Nick Frost takes on the role of Rubeus Hagrid, while Luke Thallon is set to portray the timid Professor Quirinus Quirrell alongside Paul Whitehouse, who will appear as Argus Filch.

It is worth noting here that the crucial child roles of Harry Potter, Ron, Hermione, and Draco have yet to be finalised. Casting for the young trio is ongoing, with production expected to commence in mid-2025.

With HBO staying silent on the casting for the role of Voldemort, Cillian Murphy’s name has been mentioned in fan discussions as the favourite to take on the role.

Ralph Fiennes, who played the Dark Lord in the ‘Harry Potter’ films, has also thrown his weight behind the ‘Oppenheimer’ star to take over the role.

During an interview in December last year, Fiennes praised Murphy as a “fantastic actor” and expressed his support for him taking on the part.

Filmmaker Chris Columbus, who directed the first two ‘Harry Potter’ films, has also voiced his admiration for Cillian Murphy, stating that he would be thrilled to see the actor take on the role of Voldemort.