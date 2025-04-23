Did Noah Schnapp just spill the beans on the Stranger Things finale?

Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, has teased an emotional ending for the show’s highly anticipated final season.

Speaking at the Stranger Things: The First Shadow Broadway debut, Schnapp shared his thoughts on the upcoming finale, saying, “People are going to be truly devastated when the final season starts.”

Noah Schnapp added, “As sad as it was, I’m so excited to see the world’s reaction to watching the finale because there’s not going to be a dry eye. It’s going to be sad. Not to be so negative, it is a really great season and people will love it.”

With the series wrapping up after nearly a decade of success, fans are eager to see how the journey of Hawkins’ beloved characters will come to an end. Though Stranger Things 5 does not yet have an official release date, it is set to premiere this year.

The show’s co-creator Ross Duffer also spoke about the emotional weight of the final season, stating, “It’s the end of a long journey, for everyone who made the show and also for those characters. It’s our fastest start we’ve ever had — our heroes are in action right away, but ultimately, it’s our most emotional season yet.”

Read More: Stranger Things Season 5: A major character’s fate just got revealed

Filming for Stranger Things 5 has wrapped, and post-production is well underway. Despite the lack of a confirmed release date, the Duffer brothers have hinted that the season could adopt a split release model.

Fans will have to wait a little longer for more details, but it’s clear the finale will be an emotional rollercoaster for both the cast and the audience.

Earlier, Netflix gave fans a glimpse into the upcoming Stranger Things Season 5 by revealing the main cast for the final season.

Among the confirmed actors is Sadie Sink, who plays Max Mayfield, sparking major speculation about her character’s fate after the shocking events of Season 4.

In the fourth season, Max became a fan favorite, especially during her dramatic escape from Vecna’s clutches, thanks to the empowering soundtrack of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill.”

However, things took a dark turn when Max was once again confronted by Vecna in Volume 2.

After a brutal battle, she ended up technically dying as Vecna snapped her limbs and stopped her heart.

Despite this, Eleven managed to bring her back to life, but the aftermath left Max in a coma, blind, and severely injured.

The Stranger Things finale teased that she might never wake up, leaving her future uncertain.

Now, with Stranger Things Season 5 on the horizon, Netflix’s confirmation of Sadie Sink as one of the main cast members suggests that Max’s fate is far from sealed.