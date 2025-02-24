Stranger Things Season 5: A major character’s fate just got revealed

Netflix has finally given fans a glimpse into the upcoming Stranger Things Season 5 by revealing the main cast for the final season.

Among the confirmed actors is Sadie Sink, who plays Max Mayfield, sparking major speculation about her character’s fate after the shocking events of Season 4.

In the fourth season, Max became a fan favorite, especially during her dramatic escape from Vecna’s clutches, thanks to the empowering soundtrack of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill.”

However, things took a dark turn when Max was once again confronted by Vecna in Volume 2.

After a brutal battle, she ended up technically dying as Vecna snapped her limbs and stopped her heart.

Read More: Stranger Things Season 5 episode titles revealed with one big mystery

Despite this, Eleven managed to bring her back to life, but the aftermath left Max in a coma, blind, and severely injured.

The Stranger Things finale teased that she might never wake up, leaving her future uncertain.

Now, with Stranger Things Season 5 on the horizon, Netflix’s confirmation of Sadie Sink as one of the main cast members suggests that Max’s fate is far from sealed.

While it was initially unclear whether Max would survive the traumatic events of Season 4, this announcement points toward her recovery and return in the final season.

Stranger Things Season 5 will likely explore Max’s journey as she recovers, and given the hype around Sadie Sink’s rising career, it’s expected that she will have a significant role to play in the show’s conclusion.

Fans can rest assured that Max will not only survive but will probably be a crucial part of the story in the highly anticipated final season.

With Stranger Things Season 5 drawing closer, Netflix’s reveal of the main cast members has fans eagerly awaiting what’s next for Max, Eleven, and the rest of Hawkins’ heroes as they face their biggest challenge yet.