Fawad Khan opens up on limited presence in Pakistani projects

Actor Fawad Khan has broken his silence on his limited presence in Pakistani films and dramas in recent years.

After working in several hit Pakistani dramas, his fame soon spread to neighbouring India, and he received an offer to star in ‘Khoobsurat’ alongside Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor in 2014.

Khan’s last Bollywood film was 2016’s romantic drama ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil,’ before the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) and the Film Producers Guild of India banned artists from Pakistan from working in their country after the relations between neighbouring countries deteriorated.

Years after his last film in India, Fawad Khan is all set for his Bollywood comeback opposite Vaani Kapoor in the romantic comedy ‘Abir Gulaal.’

As he awaits the release of his upcoming film, the Pakistani actor has revealed the reason behind his limited presence in Pakistani films and dramas.

During an interview with a local media outlet, Fawad Khan was asked about his views on the debate around his limited presence in Pakistani dramas.

“I think some people say it due to their love for me, while others might do it just for bashing. There is a lot of material we can work on. But, I cannot speak about it,” he said.

The Pakistani actor attributed his absence from dramas to the ‘intense’ working hours of TV.

“The TV hours are a bit intense. If I believe something is very good, I might do it,” the ‘Abir Gulaal’ star said.

Pertinent to note here that ‘Abir Gulaal’ is scheduled for release on May 9.

Directed by Aarti S. Bagdi, the film follows two wounded souls finding healing and love unexpectedly.