‘Pride and Prejudice’ spinoff drama in the works

BBC is set to develop a spinoff drama about Lizzy Bennet’s sister to extend its popular “Pride and Prejudice” universe.

The series is titled “The Other Bennet Sister” and is based on Janice Hadlow’s novel of the same name, Variety reported.

Sarah Quintrell will write the series which will focus on Mary Bennet, Lizzy’s unassuming and oft-overlooked middle sibling.

Bad Wolf are set to produce the 10-part show, while casting has yet to be announced.

“Unlike her sisters, Mary isn’t your typical period drama heroine. She is awkward, anxious, preachy, full of facts, a terrible singer… overlooked by her mother and seemingly destined to an empty dance card for the rest of her life… until Mary takes matters into her own hands,” reads the synopsis of ‘The Other Bennet Sister.’

The novel shows Mary finally experiencing an epic love story of her own, as she travels from her family home in Meryton to the Regency London and the pastoral charm of the Lake Distric.

Following the announcement, Sarah Quintrell said, “I’m thrilled to be telling the story of Mary – the other Bennet sister – exploring what it is to come of age when you’re the odd one out.”

“It’s a joy to be adapting Janice Hadlow’s brilliant take on such a beloved classic with the team at Bad Wolf, and to have found our home at the BBC. I grew up (an awkward, anxious teen, getting everything wrong…) watching the BBC’s wonderful Austen adaptations. It’s the stuff every writer dreams of and I can’t wait to bring this beautiful story to screen – not least, for all the Marys out there,” she added.

It is to be noted here that BBC’s 1995 adaptation of Jane Austen’s original novel starred Hollywood actors Jennifer Ehle as Lizzy and Colin Firth as Mr Darcy. The show became an instant hit both in the UK and abroad.

Later in 2005, a feature adaptation of ‘Pride and Prejudice’ starring Hollywood actors Keira Knightley and Matthew MacFadyen in the lead roles, was also a success at the box office.