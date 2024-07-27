‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ sets record on opening day

The Marvel duo of ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ grabbed $38.5 million at U.S. and Canadian box offices in the first screenings of the film on Thursday, distributor Walt Disney said.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The early returns, a record for an R-rated movie, suggest Disney will enjoy its second hit in a row in a turnaround for its movie division.

The opening-day tally ranks as the eighth-highest of all time, behind films such as ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ and ‘Avengers: Infinity War’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @deadpoolmovie

By Sunday, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ is expected to claim the largest domestic box office opening of 2024, according to industry analysts. U.S. and Canadian sales through Sunday should hit between $175 million and $185 million, said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore.

That would top ‘Inside Out 2’, Disney’s animated Pixar movie that debuted with $154.2 million in June.

Also Read: ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ draws mixed first reactions

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’, the first R-rated Marvel film by Disney, stars Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, a character known for sexually explicit jokes, swearing and violence. Hugh Jackman plays Wolverine, a sharp-clawed mutant.

The movie opened in international markets on Wednesday and has brought in $64.8 million outside of the United States and Canada, Disney said.

Disney is rebounding from lacklustre performances in 2023 for movies such as ‘The Marvels’ and ‘Haunted Mansion’.