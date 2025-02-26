Man’s stop for snack run turns into a $100,000 lottery win

A Virginia Beach resident’s unplanned decision to buy a lottery ticket while shopping for snacks resulted in a life-changing $100,000 prize.

Lixander Paniagua-Maravilla stopped at the Food Lion store on Ferrell Parkway, intending to grab some snacks.

However, his eyes landed on a Let’s Make a Deal scratch-off lottery ticket, which he decided to purchase.

Paniagua-Maravilla’s impulse buy proved to be a winning decision, as his ticket turned out to be a top prize winner of $100,000. Overcome with excitement, he admitted to screaming out loud when he discovered his win.

When asked about his plans for the prize money, Paniagua-Maravilla said he didn’t have any immediate intentions. “It feels surreal,” he said, still trying to process his windfall. “It doesn’t feel real.”

Read More: US man’s dream of winning lottery becomes reality the very next day

Meanwhile, In an astonishing coincidence, a US man had a vivid dream that he would win the lottery, and to his surprise, it became a reality the very next day.

According to reports, a North Carolina man had a crystal-clear dream in which he saw himself winning a significant amount of money in the lottery. The very next day, he won a $110,000 lottery prize.

Robert Hoban, a resident of Stanley, claimed his winnings from a Cash 5 drawing after purchasing a $1 Quick Pick ticket online.

Hoban revealed that he had a vivid dream the night before the drawing, predicting not only his win but also the exact dollar amount.

“I actually dreamed I would win,” he recalled. “It’s strange because I even dreamed the exact amount – $110,000.”