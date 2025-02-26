US man’s dream of winning lottery becomes reality the very next day

In an astonishing coincidence, a US man had a vivid dream that he would win the lottery, and to his surprise, it became a reality the very next day.

According to reports, a North Carolina man had a crystal-clear dream in which he saw himself winning a significant amount of money in the lottery. The very next day, he won a $110,000 lottery prize.

Robert Hoban, a resident of Stanley, claimed his winnings from a Cash 5 drawing after purchasing a $1 Quick Pick ticket online.

Hoban revealed that he had a vivid dream the night before the drawing, predicting not only his win but also the exact dollar amount.

“I actually dreamed I would win,” he recalled. “It’s strange because I even dreamed the exact amount – $110,000.”

Hoban’s family was stunned when he shared the news, and they initially thought he was joking.

“They thought I was kidding because I like to tease them,” he said. However, the reality of his win soon sank in, leaving Hoban and his loved ones thrilled and amazed.

Earlier, the Kerala Lottery results for Nirmal NR 416, drawn have been announced. The Kerala Lottery system, which began in 1967, is run by Kerala State Lotteries.

The First Prize of the Kerala Lottery, Rs8 million, was won by ticket holder KF 162254, while the second prize winner was KG 284532.

Following are the complete results of the Kerala Lottery for January 2025.

3rd Prize: 1). KA 673799 2). KB 874139 3). KC 408233 4). KD 219763 5). KE 873110 6). KF 523548 7). KG 875616 8). KH 842969 9). KJ 623110 10). KK 772819 11). KL 879941 12). KM 493442

Consolation Prize: KA 162254, KB 162254, KC 162254, KD 162254, KE 162254, KG 162254, KH 162254, KJ 162254, KK 162254, KL 162254, KM 162254.