Watch: Japan’s smallest park sets Guinness World Record

A tiny park in Nagaizumi, Japan, has been officially recognized as the world’s smallest park by Guinness World Records, covering an astonishingly small area of just 2.5 square feet.

Located near Nagaizumi Town Hall, the park was created in 1988 by local officials who were inspired by Mill Ends Park in Portland, Oregon, which previously held the record at 3.1 square feet.

According to Shuji Koyama, a team leader at the construction management division, the park was designed to be even smaller than the American park.

The park’s dimensions were officially measured and certified by a Guinness World Records adjudicator in December, solidifying its place in the record books.

Local officials plan to maintain and enhance the park, making it more social media-friendly to attract visitors and showcase the town’s attractions.

Shuji Koyama, said “We want to continue maintaining the park with the community, as well as creating a landscape that is more social media friendly, so that even more people will find attractions of our town”.

