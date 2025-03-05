Watch: This Chole Kulche machine serves food In 60 seconds!

A viral video is making waves on the internet, showcasing a unique innovation, a vending machine that serves chole kulche in just a minute.

A former banker, Sagar Malhotra, has swapped his corporate career for a passion-driven venture that has caught everyone’s attention.

The viral video features Malhotra’s automated chole kulche vending machine, which he claims to be India’s first of its kind.

Social media users are buzzing about this revolutionary concept that delivers a fresh, hygienic, and customisable plate of chhole kulche in just 60 seconds.

The viral video shows how Malhotra, a Cambridge graduate, left his banking career to launch his food startup, Chakh De Chole.

His love for chole kulche, combined with concerns over hygiene and consistency, led him to develop this vending machine.

The viral video demonstrates how customers can choose their preferred spice level—mild, medium, or extra spicy with just a press of a button.

The viral video has sparked excitement among food lovers, with many praising the machine’s speed and cleanliness.

Malhotra’s innovation has already found success in Rajouri Garden and Vikaspuri, with plans to expand to Jaipur and Bengaluru.

The viral video also highlights how his mother played a crucial role in supporting his dream.

As the viral video continues to spread, more people are eager to try this high-tech twist on a classic street food favorite.

