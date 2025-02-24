Ramen shop owner threatens clients for giving negative reviews

TOKYO: Ramen, a Japanese noodle soup, shop owner sparked outrage after threatening to harm customers who left negative reviews.

Two clients gave 1-star rating online for his food in Tokyo which irked the owner of the shop “Toyojiro”.

He posted a message on Instagram with their photo, issuing a threat against them, and a cash reward of 100,000 yen (Rs187,573) for identifying both.

The owner’s post contained violent language, stating that they would be “screwed” and even threatened their family’s safety.

The post also implied that the customers would be physically harmed if they didn’t return to the shop, eat again, and write a positive review.

“We try not to treat people like you as customers, so it’s fine. But you should probably avoid eating out. Someday, someone like you will get screwed. I don’t care—just come directly, and I’ll deal with you,” the owner wrote in the post. “We run a planned business, so if you get in our way, we’ll get in the way of yours too.”

He also said: “The only thing he can do is come back, eat again, and write a good review with a photo. I told him I won’t forgive him otherwise—not even for the safety of his family. If he does that, he’ll be killed right away. This kid is so scared,”

Read More: WATCH: Alef’s flying car takes off in stunning viral video

Following widespread criticism on social media, the shop deleted the post and issued an apology. The owner acknowledged that their actions were unacceptable and promised to reflect on their behavior.

The incident has sparked a lively debate online, with many commentators expressing shock and alarm at the owner’s threats. Some have even joked that a bad review could make you the “main ingredient” in the shop’s next dish.