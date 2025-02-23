WATCH: Alef’s flying car takes off in stunning viral video

A futuristic flying car by Alef Aeronautics has taken to the skies, and its viral video is sparking a mix of excitement and skepticism across social media.

Alef Aeronautics, a US-based automaker, has introduced a flying car that can be driven on the streets like any regular vehicle, but it also has the capability to soar above traffic thanks to propellers in its bonnet and boot.

The viral video of the flying car taking off, appearing as though it’s straight out of a sci-fi film, has quickly gained attention worldwide.

In the viral video, the flying car uses distributed electric propulsion, with a mesh covering the propellers, allowing it to lift off the ground.

This demonstration, featuring the ultralight Alef Model Zero prototype, was hailed as a milestone for the company.

Alef’s CEO, Jim Dukhovny, compared the event to the Wright Brothers’ first flight in 1903, saying, “This drive and flight test represents an important proof of technology in a real-world city environment.”

As the viral video continued to circulate, reactions poured in from social media users. Some were in awe of the futuristic technology, with one user commenting, “Crazy. This is exactly how I imagined flying cars would be when I was 4.”

Others, however, expressed doubts about the vehicle’s commercial potential, with one user wondering aloud, “I can only imagine the amount of energy required to lift this off the ground. I’ll have to figure out what it uses for its propulsion.”

The viral video sparked further discussion on practical aspects, including the challenge of parking a flying car. “I’m not sure if parallel parking would become easier or disastrous,” another user remarked.

For commercial production, Alef plans to release the two-seater Alef Model A flying car, which is expected to have a flying range of 110 miles and a driving range of 200 miles.

The company has already received 3,300 pre-orders. Looking ahead, Alef plans to release the Alef Model Z by 2035, a four-person flying sedan with a range of 200 miles in the air and 400 miles on the road.