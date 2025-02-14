Jack The Ripper’s identity revealed after more than a century!

One of the most viral mysteries in history has finally been solved, as the identity of the infamous serial killer Jack the Ripper, who terrorized London during the Whitechapel Murders in 1888, has finally been revealed.

For years, people speculated about who he was, but now, thanks to DNA evidence, the truth is out.

A historian, Russell Edwards, uncovered this shocking revelation after obtaining a shawl linked to one of Jack The Ripper’s victims.

By using advanced DNA testing, experts confirmed that the killer was a Polish immigrant named Aaron Kosminski. The results, which have gone viral, have been 100 percent verified, according to The Daily Mail.

Kosminski, who worked as a barber in London, was just 23 when he committed the brutal crimes. Interestingly, he was already a suspect during the original investigation but was never charged. He later spent years in a mental institution, where he died in 1919.

The breakthrough came after a descendant of Kosminski’s brother provided a DNA sample, which perfectly matched the one found on the shawl.

Edwards, who bought the shawl nearly 20 years ago, had long suspected its connection to Jack The Ripper. His viral discovery is now gaining worldwide attention.

For many, identifying Jack The Ripper is more than just solving a mystery, it brings closure. Karen Miller, a great-great-great-granddaughter of one of the victims, Catherine Eddowes, told The Daily Mail that legally naming the killer would serve as justice for the victims.

Edwards and his team have even reached out to Britain’s High Court to officially recognise Kosminski as Jack The Ripper.

With this viral revelation, it wouldn’t be surprising if a major streaming platform turns this case into a documentary or a movie. Now, the world waits for the next step in finally closing the chapter on Jack The Ripper’s dark legacy.

How did he get the name “Jack the Ripper”?

The name “Jack The Ripper” originated from a letter sent to the Central News Agency in London in 1888. Signed “Jack the Ripper,” the letter bragged about the murders. It became known as the “Dear Boss” letter due to its opening salutation.

Dated 25th September 1888, it read:

Dear Boss,

I keep on hearing the police have caught me but they wont fix me just yet. I have laughed when they look so clever and talk about being on the right track. That joke about Leather Apron gave me real fits. I am down on whores and I shant quit ripping them till I do get buckled. Grand work the last job was. I gave the lady no time to squeal. How can they catch me now. I love my work and want to start again. You will soon hear of me with my funny little games. I saved some of the proper red stuff in a ginger beer bottle over the last job to write with but it went thick like glue and I cant use it. Red ink is fit enough I hope ha. ha. The next job I do I shall clip the ladys ears off and send to the police officers just for jolly wouldn’t you. Keep this letter back till I do a bit more work, then give it out straight. My knife’s so nice and sharp I want to get to work right away if I get a chance. Good Luck.

Yours truly

Jack the Ripper

Dont mind me giving the trade name

At right angles to the main text was a small note written in red pencil:

PS Wasnt good enough to post this before I got all the red ink off my hands curse it No luck yet. They say I’m a doctor now. ha ha

The press agency openly suggested that it was probably a joke, but nonetheless passed it on to the Metropolitan Police for further examination two days later.

The Whitechapel Murders were a series of terrible killings that happened in the Whitechapel area of London between 1888 and 1891.

The most well-known of these Whitechapel were linked to Jack the Ripper, who brutally killed at least five women, known as the “Canonical Five.”

Even after many investigations and theories, the killer’s identity remained a mystery for more than a hundred years, making the Whitechapel Murders one of the most frightening unsolved cases in history.