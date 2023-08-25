29.9 C
Friday, August 25, 2023
Rare two-headed baby snake goes viral on the internet

A clip of a rare baby snake born with two heads in a shop located in the United Kingdom is going viral on the internet.

The unique two-headed baby snake belongs to the Western Hognose species and emerged just last month in a store known as Exeter Exotics.

The shop, which deals in exotic pets and reptiles, took to Instagram and shared the news with the world.

“Guess what? A two-headed western hognose snake is now part of our family! This amazing snake hatched naturally and even shed its skin without any help. Its body looks great, except for a slight curl at the tip of its tail. Movement doesn’t seem to be an issue either,” the shop wrote in the caption.

 

Since sharing this on Instagram by Exeter Exotics, the post has received a lot of likes and comments. People are truly astonished by this exceptional snake and its remarkable story.

