A picture of a rare two-headed sea turtle, found on a beach in South Carolina in the United States, is currently grabbing everyone’s attention on social media.

During a routine sea turtle nest inventory check at a South Carolina beach, workers spotted a sea turtle hatchling with two heads struggling to crawl on the beach. Edisto Beach State Park posted pictures of the rare find on Facebook made and said that the anomaly is likely the result of a genetic mutation.

In a detailed post, the park explained: ”While performing an inventory this past Wednesday, patrollers and volunteers found three alive loggerhead sea turtle hatchlings still in the chamber, but one hatchling, in particular, stood out because it had two heads! This two-headed hatchling is the result of a genetic mutation. Other two-headed hatchlings have been found in South Carolina in past years, but this is a first for the patrol team at Edisto Beach State Park.”

The picture has gone viral on the internet with people intrigued by the unique creature.