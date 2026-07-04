Rashford unfazed by high-altitude Mexico World Cup test

Marcus Rashford said England were unfazed by the prospect of facing Mexico at the high-altitude Azteca Stadium despite admitting the World Cup last-16 clash was a tough assignment.

Thomas Tuchel’s men fly south from their Kansas City base later Friday, bracing for the challenge of playing at the fortress-like home of the co-hosts.

The pitch in Mexico City sits 2,240 metres (7,350 feet) above sea level. At that altitude, air is thinner, meaning each breath delivers less oxygen to the body and the ball travels faster and farther.

“It’s going to be tough,” Rashford said on Friday. “There are no easy games in the World Cup. Different teams bring different problems to us.

“It’s up to us on the pitch and on the training ground to find new solutions.”

The winger added: “The altitude obviously plays a factor but it’s not something that we’re worried about or anything like that. We’re all experienced players. We have to manage the game.”

Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers, who did not feature in England’s last-32 win against the Democratic Republic of Congo, was also relaxed about the challenge of playing at altitude.

“You can get a feel for it and take it from there,” he said. “We’re a fit group, we’re a ready group, we’re a hungry group.

“We’re in the best possible position we are to face it, so we’re going to give it our all.”

Azteca factor

Mexico are not among the favourites to win the World Cup but they boast a frightening record at the iconic Azteca, losing just twice in 89 matches there.

Javier Aguirre’s team, who have played all of their games on home soil so far, have yet to concede a goal in four matches.

England will also have to deal with the fan factor in a nation obsessed with football.

Rogers, 23, was asked at England’s training base whether the players would be packing ear plugs to shut out Mexican supporters intent on disrupting their sleep.

“I’m sure we’ll have that all in order and try and get the best night’s sleep possible,” he said.

“Of course they’re going to make it difficult, you wouldn’t expect anything different. But the fans are so passionate. That should be exciting for us, really. We’re looking forward to it.”

The game could be moved to an earlier kick-off time due to the risk of storms and flooding, a source close to the arrangements said on Friday.

It is currently scheduled to start at 6:00 pm local time but reports in Mexico said it could be moved to midday.

When asked about the potential change, Rashford said it would not be “ideal” but that the players would take it in their stride.

Rashford’s club future is uncertain following his return to Manchester United after a loan spell at Barcelona.

The 28-year-old forward said he had hoped to have a resolution before the World Cup started.

“Me as a person, I live in the moment,” he said. “I was very clear with everyone involved before the World Cup.

“I wanted it done before but if it’s not, then I won’t be dealing with it until after because I want to be fully present in this moment and at the same time we’re fighting to do something so special.”