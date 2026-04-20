Rashid Khan reveals he rejected citizenship offers from India, Australia

Afghanistan’s premier leg-spinner, Rashid Khan, has made a remarkable revelation about his career, sharing that he turned down offers of citizenship and the chance to represent both India and Australia in international cricket.

The disclosure comes through his autobiography, Rashid Khan: From Streets to Stardom, where the 27-year-old sheds light on a defining moment that underlined his unwavering commitment to Afghanistan cricket.

According to Rashid, one such approach came during the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he was representing the Gujarat Titans. He revealed that he was told that a senior figure in Indian cricket wanted to meet him

“I went over and greeted him. We started talking, and he said: The situation in your country is very bad. Come stay in India. We will give you Indian documents, live here, play cricket here,” Rashid revealed.

The star spinner admitted the conversation caught him off guard, but his response was immediate and firm.

“I was surprised by what he was saying and didn’t know how to respond. But I smiled and said, Thank you very much. I am playing for my country, Afghanistan,” he wrote.

Rashid Khan further disclosed that India were not the only ones to express interest. Australia had also explored the possibility of bringing him into their cricketing system, a testament to his stature in world cricket.

“I received such offers from both Australia and India. But I told them, ‘If I don’t play for my country, I won’t play for any other country either,’” he stated.

The leg-spinner’s decision reflects not just personal loyalty, but also his role as a symbol of Afghanistan’s rise in international cricket. Emerging from a war-affected nation, Rashid has become one of the most recognisable figures in the sport.

Since his debut, he has represented Afghanistan across all formats, featuring in 6 Tests, 117 ODIs and 115 T20Is, while picking up a combined 448 wickets. With the bat, he has contributed over 2,000 runs, further highlighting his all-round value.