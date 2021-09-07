Rashid Minhas remembered on Pakistan Air Force Day

KARACHI: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) troops laid flowers at the grave of martyred pilot Rashid Minhas (Nishan-i-Haider) and saluted him as the nation is marking Air Force Day with enthusiasm across the country today (Tuesday).

Senior officers including Anjum Minhas, brother of Shaheed Rashid Minhas laid flowers on his grave and offered fateha for his eternal peace.

Smartly turned contingent of the PAF presented an homage to the martyred pilot for his valor in defending the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Air Marshal Zaeem Afzal, the special guest, said that September 7 reminds us of the courage of the Pakistan Air Force. He said that Pakistan Air Force had thwarted the nefarious intentions of the Indian Army on September 6, 1965. Rashid Minhas is a hero of the nation.

Air Marshal Zaeem Afzal further said that Rashid Minhas made the Pakistani nation proud and Pakistan Air Force is always ready to face any kind of aggression.

Air Force Day is being observed with patriotic zeal today (Tuesday) to commemorate the dexterity and valor of the defenders of air space of the country against Indian aggression in the September 1965 war.

Every year on September 7, Air Force Day is celebrated across the country to re-live the memory of 1965 war when our valiant pilots despite limited resources not only annihilated Indian air aggression but also inflicted a humiliating defeat on the so-called mighty India through unprecedented skill in warfare and insurmountable courage.