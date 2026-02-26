Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Tie the Knot

Telugu power couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, lovingly called Virosh by their fans, are now husband and wife! The stars exchanged vows today, February 26, 2026, in a stunning, intimate wedding at the luxurious ITC Mementos in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The celebrations honored both their cultural roots with two beautiful ceremonies:

A traditional Telugu Hindu wedding took place in the morning (with the auspicious muhurat around 10:10 AM), reflecting Vijay Deverakonda’s heritage.

An evening Kodava ceremony paid heartfelt tribute to Rashmika Mandanna’s Coorg background.

The multi-day festivities were a perfect blend of fun and elegance. Highlights included a lively “Virosh Premier League” cricket match, a chic Japanese-themed dinner with soft pastel vibes, poolside volleyball sessions (complete with floating drink trays!), and authentic South Indian meals served on banana leaves with fresh coconut water—every detail personally curated by the couple.

Close family, friends, and industry names like director Sandeep Reddy Vanga attended the private affair. Vijay thoughtfully arranged flights for over 50 guests from across India and abroad. Reports indicate a major OTT platform managed venue logistics, hospitality, and arrangements, with the total cost surpassing Rs 200 million—and negotiations reportedly underway for exclusive streaming rights worth over Rs 300 million.

Social media is flooded with excitement, but a quick note for fans: those viral “wedding” pictures making the rounds are not from today’s event. They’re actually stills from the couple’s hit films like Geetha Govindam. Rashmika and Vijay have kept official photos under wraps so far—stay tuned for their personal announcements!

A grand reception is scheduled for March 4 in Hyderabad to celebrate with a bigger crowd.