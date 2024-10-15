Deepfake victim Rashmika Mandanna appointed National Ambassador for cyber safety

Almost a year after she fell victim to a viral deepfake video, South Indian starlet Rashmika Mandanna has been appointed as National Ambassador, for promoting cyber safety.

As reported by Indian media, actor Rashmika Mandanna, a deepfake victim herself, was appointed as the National Ambassador for Promoting Cyber Safety to raise awareness regarding the threats of cybercrime, including online fraud, deepfake videos, cyber bullying, as well as AI-generated malicious content, announced the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), of the Ministry of Home Affairs, on Tuesday.

Speaking about her new role, the ‘Pushpa’ star said, “Cybercrime is a dangerous and pervasive threat that affects individuals, businesses, and communities worldwide. As someone who has experienced this, I am dedicated to raising awareness about these issues and promoting the message of cyber safety to drive positive change.”

“It is crucial that we come together to combat these threats and protect our digital spaces,” she added.

For the unversed, Mandanna fell victim to the horrors of artificial intelligence last November, when her viral deepfake video, morphed over the clip of British resident Zara Patel, was widely circulated on social media

On the film front, Rashmika Mandanna last starred in Ranbir Kapoor’s blockbuster ‘Animal’.

Next, she interesting lineup of both Bollywood and Tollywood projects, including Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ sequel and Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’, in addition to ‘Rainbow’, ‘The Girlfriend’, ‘Sikander’ and ‘Kubera’.