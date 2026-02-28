Rashmika Mandanna sets new Instagram record with wedding post

Fans anticipated the standard rollout—a few well-shot photos and perhaps a magazine-style revelation later—even though Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda maintained strict security surrounding their wedding. While most high-profile couples favor such privacy, the Geetha Govindam pair offered something more personal when they finally shared glimpses of their special day. The posts went viral instantly, sparking thousands of reaction videos and millions of comments.

The actors exchanged vows on Thursday at a resort near Udaipur, surrounded only by close friends and relatives. There was no publicity stunt and no red carpet. A few hours later, Rashmika Mandanna shared a series of candid photos on social media with the caption: “Introducing to you now ‘My Husband’! Mr. Vijay Deverakonda!!”

Her note was heartfelt and lengthy. She described him as “the man who taught me what true love feels like,” adding, “Let’s have the best life ever together.”

The post made history, garnering 24 million likes in just 48 hours—the highest ever for an Instagram photo from an Indian account. This surpassed the previous record held by cricketer Virat Kohli, whose post following India’s ICC T20 World Cup 2024 victory earned 22.8 million likes. Vijay’s own wedding post is also climbing rapidly, currently sitting at nearly 19 million likes.

Rashmika Mandanna’s post now stands as the second most-liked piece of content from an Indian account overall, trailing only Kishore Mondal’s viral Reel, which has 51 million likes. The couple, long dubbed “Viresh” by fans of their films Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam, even leaned into the moniker for their wedding reception