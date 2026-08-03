Rashmika Mandanna shares health update after serious injury

Popular Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna recently shared a lighthearted update about her health on X (formerly Twitter) after sustaining an injury while shooting a movie.

Sharing a few glimpses of her routine life, she wrote on X:

“Hie guyssss! Injuries suck.. and I was really hoping that no one would find out.. but well. Sorry I’ve been MIA, but hieeee! I’m hereeee!”

Acknowledging her third injury in a short span, she revealed:

“It happened a while ago, and this is my 3rd injury back-to-back. I should definitely learn to treat my body like a human body and not like some machine.”

Explaining the nature of her injury, she continued:

“So there are 4 tendons on each side of your hip that connect your hip to your leg, and one of those tendons on my right hip apparently detached. It has to attach again for me to be able to lift my leg up and stuff.. and this happened during my dance shoot for Mysaa.. my god, that’s the most aggressive film I’ve ever done for sure!”

“But don’t worry.. it hurts, but it’s not unbearable or something.. so yeah, that’s that.. and I feel like this is God saying, ‘You’ll never take a break if it’s left to you, so here.. let me do it for you!'”

“All these injuries I’ve had are random af—freak accidents. What are the odds?”

Taking the forced break in stride, Rashmika added:

“Forced holiday—but hey, not complaining at all! I’ve been doing a lot of puzzles—had no idea I was this good at them. I’m really, really trying not to put on weight because I usually work out and run like a beast to stay in decent shape. Now that I won’t be able to work out or run for a while… what do I doooo? I eat.. and I become a dessert monster.. so uh hoooo!”

She concluded her sweet message, writing:

“Well, that’s about it.. what else did I miss? Nothing, right? If anything, I’ll update you soon. Love ya! Don’t worry, okay? Biggest love, kisses, and hugs!”

Hie guyssss!🥰❤️ Injuries suck.. 😩 and I was really hoping that no one will get to know.. but well 🐒🤷🏻‍♀️ Sorry I’ve been MIA 🐒 but hieeee! I’m hereeee!🙋🏻‍♀️😁 It happened awhile ago ya and this is my 3rd injury back to back.. 🤦🏻‍♀️

I should definitely learn to treat my body like a… pic.twitter.com/yJj70yEyAE — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) August 3, 2026

Rashmika Mandanna sustained the serious hip injury earlier this week while shooting a high-energy dance sequence for her upcoming project. Following the incident, doctors recommended a strict six-week period of rest for her recovery.

At present, the actress is working on two major films: the action-thriller Mysaa and Ranabaali. Filming was immediately halted, which is expected to disrupt the shooting schedules for both projects. Notably, she had only recently resumed shooting for Mysaa following her wedding to actor Vijay Deverakonda.

Additionally, Rashmika shared pictures with fans from the set, where she appears in a rare and bold avatar. Mysaa is directed by Ravindra Kelekar and produced by N-Formula Films. Meanwhile, Ranabaali is in its final preparation stages and remains scheduled for release in September.