Rashmika Mandanna speaks up on feud with manager

South Indian starlet Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on the split with her former manager after the reports of being duped by the latter for lacs.

For the unversed, it was reported by Indian media earlier this week that Rashmika Mandanna fired her long-time manager, who had been with her since the beginning of her film career, after being cheated of INR80 lacs by the person in question.

Quoting a source close to the ‘Pushpa’ actor, an Indian tabloid had reported, “There is some chatter about Rashmika being duped of INR80 lakh by her manager. Apparently, she didn’t want to create a scene about it. Therefore, she dealt with it on her own by firing her manager.”

After keeping mum for days, the actor and her former manager have now issued an official clarification on the matter, asserting there is no animosity between them and that they parted ways amicably.

“There’s no negativity between us. We have decided to part ways amicably,” the two quoted in the joint statement late Thursday.

“There is no truth in the rumours about how we are parting ways. We are thorough professionals and have decided to work independently henceforth,” the statement read further.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mandanna is awaiting the release of her next Bollywood title, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor, while she also has the highly-anticipated ‘Pushpa’ sequel and another Telugu-language title ‘Rainbow’ in the kitty.

