Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda are engaged!

South Indian celebrity couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are finally engaged after years of dating, his team confirmed.

As confirmed by his team to an Indian publication on Saturday, Telugu heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda, 36, and his longtime girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna, 29, have finally exchanged rings and are set to tie the knot next year.

While neither of the two has yet shared any photos or announced their engagement to their fans, his reps confirmed the development without any further details and revealed that Deverakonda and Mandanna will get married in February 2026.

It is worth noting here that Rashmika Mandanna, who was previously in a relationship with actor-filmmaker Rakshit Shetty, ended a year-long engagement with him in September 2018, citing compatibility issues.

She sparked dating rumours with Deverakonda in 2018, when they first worked together in ‘Geetha Govindam’. The real-life couple reunited on screen in the following year, co-starring in Bharat Kamma’s romance actioner ‘Dear Comrade’.

Since then, the couple had fuelled romance buzz time and again and were spotted vacationing together by the eagle-eyed netizens; however, they have never admitted their relationship in public.

Last year, both Mandanna and Deverakonda confirmed that they are not single, but refrained from mentioning the name of their respective partner.