‘Rasmi Al Khalidiyah’ wins UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses

ABU DHABI: The horse, Rasmi Al Khalidiyah, won the UAE President’s Cup World for Purebred Arabian Horses held in Malmo, Sweden.

The cup’s races are being held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

Rasmi Al Khalidiya, which is a five-year-old horse descended from the stallion, Naif Al Khalidiya, and the mare, Rajwa Al Khalidiya, is looked after by trainer Janusz Kozlowski and ridden by star jockey, Per-Anders Graberg.

During the race, Rasmi Al Khalidiyah managed to easily take the lead against 9 other horses showing considerable skill, and broke away from his rivals by a distance of 5 lengths to win the 1.73-kilometre race for horses over 4 years old.

Faisal Al Rahmani, General Supervisor of the UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses, and Saeed Al Muhairi, Representative of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, crowned the champion and presented trophies to Kozlowski and Graberg.

Al Rahmani stressed that the Swedish race is continuation of the cup’s successes in Europe, as it saw the participation of elite owners and breeders and received wide media coverage.

He also noted that the support of H.H. Sheikh Mansour and his vision for the race series led to the overall popularity of purebred Arabian horse races.

He then extended his greetings to HRH Khalid bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Owner of the Al Khalidiyah Stables, on the success of Rasmi Al Khalidiyah.