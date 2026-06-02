RASTA: App to help motorists avoid traffic congestion in Punjab

LAHORE: The City Traffic Police (CTP) Lahore, Punjab, has launched a mobile application, “RASTA,” for citizens to access real-time traffic advisories and choose less congested routes.

According to the CTP Lahore, the application is designed to help motorists avoid traffic congestion, save travel time, and reduce fuel consumption through timely route guidance.

The RASTA app also offers features aimed at improving commuting efficiency, including traffic updates, route planning, and travel alerts.

The CTP have also encouraged motorists to use the RASTA app to select the most convenient routes, helping them save both time and fuel.

It was also cautioned that drivers who do not use the application are more likely to encounter congestion, resulting in longer travel times and higher fuel consumption.

Traffic police officials said the initiative is part of broader efforts to enhance urban mobility and provide motorists with modern digital tools for safer and more convenient travel across Lahore.

The application is available for download on both Android app on Google Play and and iOS platforms.