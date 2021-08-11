Rat bites PPP lawmaker at Parliament Lodges

ISLAMABAD: In a bizarre incident, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MNA Shahida Rahmani was bitten by a rat while she was sleeping in her room at the Parliament Lodges.

The Parliament Lodges are infested with rodents as they keep scurrying around the place. Shahida Rahmani said that she was sleeping in her room at the lodges when a rat bit her. I had to get the anti-bite injection, the lawmaker added.

The PPP MNA has demanded that notice be taken of mismanagement in the lodges. Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri has directed the CDA Director to ensure better arrangements at the lodges so that the lawmakers feel safe.

It may be recalled that even before this, the members of the Assembly had complained about the presence of rats in the Parliament Lodges.

Sources said that the MNAs are worried about the presence of rats and they have tried to make a video of rats several times to inform those responsible but no action has been taken until now.