WATCH: Rat enters Parliament hall to disrupt proceedings

A parliament proceeding in Spain was disrupted after a rat entered the hall as members were about to cast their vote on an important issue on Wednesday.

Footage of the entire instance has gone viral where the speaker of the house gasped in shock on catching sight of the rodent. After seeing her reaction, other politicians jumped to their feet and scrambled to get away from it.

This is the moment when a rat causes havoc in Andalusia’s parliament in Spain 🐀 pic.twitter.com/PypFRWvQfQ — Reuters (@Reuters) July 21, 2021



The Andalusian Parliament was forced to temporarily suspend their session after the rat sneaked into the room while members of the parliament were about to start the vote to designate Susana Diaz as a senator.

Regional speaker Marta Bosquet was mid-sentence when she noticed the rat. She shrieked, bringing her hand to her mask-covered mouth and startling the person sitting next to her.

The camera then panned to show one politician running away as others cleared the area where the offending creature had been spotted.

People on the internet couldn’t get over this hilarious instance and comment about the same.