Ratatouille-linked chef Bernard Loiseau getting biopic

A new biographical film is in the works about the famed French chef Bernard Loiseau, whose life inspired portions of Pixar’s Ratatouille.

Variety reports that Thomas Lilti, best known for Hippocrate, will write and direct the movie. Chi-Fou-Mi Productions (a division of Mediawan) and 31 Juin Films are producing the project, with Loiseau’s family heavily involved in the process.

During the 1980s and 1990s, Loiseau—one of France’s most celebrated chefs—became a titan of international cuisine, earning three Michelin stars for his renowned restaurant, La Côte d’Or. His influence extended deep into popular culture; the character of Auguste Gusteau in Brad Bird’s Oscar-winning film Ratatouille is widely believed to have been inspired by Loiseau.

The forthcoming biopic will examine both the extreme demands of the culinary industry and Loiseau’s professional prowess. According to Lilti, the film will center on themes of ambition, the pursuit of quality, and the heavy personal cost of perfectionism.

Loiseau passed away in 2003 at the age of 52, following reports that he feared losing one of his prestigious Michelin stars. The tragic event rocked the global culinary community and continues to shape conversations regarding the immense pressure placed on elite chefs.

While a production schedule and casting details have not yet been disclosed, the project is already attracting significant industry interest due to its strong creative backing and gripping real-life narrative.