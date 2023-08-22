Rauf Lala says he declined Indian ‘Bigg Boss’ for THIS reason

Pakistan’s seasoned comedian Rauf Lala said that he was approached for the second season of the Indian reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, but he declined the offer due to personal reasons.

In a recent podcast outing with YouTuber Nadir Ali, celebrated comedian Rauf Lala revealed that he was offered the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ during his stay in India in 2006 when he participated in ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’.

“It was a show produced by the same production house, Endemol, that made Laughter Challenge. The producers asked me to do Bigg Boss. They briefed me about the format of the show, but I refused it,” Lala shared with the host.

When asked the reason behind it, the ‘Tamasha’ alumni revealed it was because they refused to give him ‘paan’ during the stint and he couldn’t live without it.

Further speaking about the offer, Lala divulged that he was approached against a stipend of INR1.5 crore, which he had to turn down due to addiction. “Thankfully I don’t have any other faults but Paan, I am addicted to,” the veteran stated adding that he gets them from a particular shop for the last four decades.

