Raveena Tandon files 100 crore defamation suit against social user

Bollywood diva Raveena Tandon has filed a defamation suit against the social user, who posted a video showing her being heckled by a mob.

As reported by Indian news agencies, Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon sent a defamation notice to a social user, named Mohsin Shaikh, claiming to be a freelance journalist, for posting the video of the recent road rage incident, as he alleged that the actor was drunk at the time of the accident.

The legal team of the ‘Patna Shukla’ actor has now taken legal action against Shaikh and sent him an INR100 crore defamation notice.

Speaking about the notice, Tandon’s lawyer Sana Raees Khan told an Indian publication, “Recently, an attempt was made to embroil Raveena in a false and frivolous complaint which was clarified in CCTV footage and no complaint was filed. However, recently, a person, claiming to be a journalist, is disseminating false information on X regarding the said incident, which is factually incorrect and misleading.”

“This dissemination of false news appears to be a deliberate attempt to tarnish Raveena’s reputation for ulterior motives. The intent behind continuously spreading these falsehoods seems to be rooted in extortion and a desire to gain cheap publicity at the expense of Raveena’s dignity,” she added. “We are currently taking all necessary legal steps to address this issue and ensure that justice is served and action is taken against him for perpetuating this defamatory campaign.”

For the unversed, Raveena Tandon was attacked by a mob, outside her house in Bandra, earlier this month. The crowd alleged the actor’s driver of rash driving and also claimed that she came out of her car in a drunken state to defend her driver.

However, the Bollywood celebrity as well as her driver, were later given a clean chit in the case, and police confirmed that the latter was not driving rashly and was only reversing the car to park outside the bungalow when the said group of people came to fight with him.

The officials also confirmed that neither the actor nor her driver was intoxicated as claimed in the complaint.

