Karisma Kapoor and I are not friends: Raveena Tandon

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon breaks silence on her most-discussed catfight of the 90s with fellow star Karisma Kapoor.

In her recent podcast appearance with an Indian news agency, the ‘Satta’ actor addressed her infamous fight with the ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ co-star. When questioned about her bond with her contemporaries from the 90s, Tandon named actors like Juhi Chawla, Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty, Sridevi, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Neelam Kothari and Manisha Koirala, and mentioned that she is still friends with all of them.

“Whenever we all meet, we meet so warmly and there are times we party together, even in those days we used to… I used to go pick up Urmila [Matondkar] and we used to go for the Holi parties together,” Tandon told the interviewer.

The host went on to name Karisma Kapoor and asked if the same is the case with her, the actor said, “We do meet socially, but I think she has her set circle [of friends].”

Earlier when Tandon was asked to comment on the fight with Kapoor where the latter refused to pose with the actor once, she responded, “It doesn’t make me a superstar if I pose with a Karisma Kapoor today. She doesn’t feature in my life in any which way.”

Tandon added, “I’m a professional, I don’t care. I would pose with a broomstick if need be… Karisma and I are not the best of friends. Ditto with Ajay [Devgn]… Professionally I’m ready to work with Ajay or Karisma. Where work is concerned I don’t bother about these stupid ego problems.”

For the unversed, Tandon was rumoured to be dating Ajay Devgn in the 90s, and the two allegedly broke up before the latter began dating Kapoor.

It is pertinent to mention here that both Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon were among the leading female stars of Bollywood during the decade and they also shared the screen in films including ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ and ‘Aatish: Feel The Fire’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tandon was last seen on the big screen in the mega-hit ‘KGF: Chapter 2’. In the kitty, she has ‘Ghudchadi’ and ‘Patna Shukla’.

