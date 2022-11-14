Raveena Tandon slams gender disparity in Bollywood

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon called out the gender disparity in the industry; questions, why females are called ‘superstars of the 90s’ and male actors, are not.

In her recent outing with prolific actor Pankaj Tripathi at a leadership summit, Tandon opened up on gender biases faced by the female superstars of the country despite the celebrated filmography.

Speaking of the differentiated treatments for male and female actors in the film industry, the ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’ actor said, “I used to ask the media as well about why they differentiate between actors and actresses.”

Tandon further exemplified her statement saying, “When Aamir takes a break of 2-3 years and comes back with a movie, you don’t call it his comeback. You don’t say ‘superstar of the 90s Aamir Khan is with us today.”

“Hum bhi lagatar kaam hi karte aarae hain, (We have been working regularly too). But I see so many articles in media about ‘superstar of the 90s’ Madhuri Dixit is now doing this’. She has been working continuously so how did you label her like that? You never said this about Salman Khan or Sanjay Dutt. So we need to end this disparity.”

Tandon was joined by the ‘Mimi’ actor, Tripathi over the video call for the session, who clarified that such is not the case with OTT. He noted that there are no criteria about the age group or stardom on the OTT platforms.

“It does not matter if you have a six-pack [abs] or not. Of course, it is not important in cinema either. I think age, appearance does not matter on OTT,” he said.

Tripathi added, “What’s important on OTT is how good the story was and how it was made. There is no importance of what business a show did.”

On the OTT front, Tandon played the lead role in Netflix’s crime thriller ‘Aranyak’ (2021), while on the big screen, she was part of mega-grosser ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’ (2022) led by South superstar Yash.

