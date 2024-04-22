Raveena Tandon wants ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ remake with THESE actors

Bollywood diva Raveena Tandon says she would definitely be ‘thrilled’ to star in the remake of her blockbuster film ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, but with a different set of new-age actors.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, Raveena Tandon expressed her desire to be a part of the ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ remake if made today, however, given an option, she would like to cast Bollywood A-listers Ranveer Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana in the main roles.

Tandon said, “I would be thrilled to revisit Andaz Apna Apna. Reimagining this comedy with a fresh perspective would be an exciting challenge.”

“A good comedy is something I would love to do. Teaming up with Ranveer Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana would bring a dynamic energy with a modern twist while paying homage to the original characters,” she added.

Notably, Rajkumar Santoshi’s cult comedy flick ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ originally starred Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon, along with Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Santoshi has started working on the script of the sequel as well, as confirmed by Aamir during an Instagram live session last month.

