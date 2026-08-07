Ravi Kishan’s daughter Rivva Kishan has joined the internet’s latest meme trend surrounding her father, sharing a hilarious Instagram reel that quickly caught the attention of social media users.

In the video, Ravi Kishan is seen standing inside a mock red telephone booth while pretending to be engaged in a phone conversation. Meanwhile, Rivva waits outside the booth for her turn, adding a playful family twist to the viral trend.

Sharing the reel, Rivva wrote, “Mujhe bhi baat karni thi Maa se” (“I also wanted to talk to mom”), leaving fans amused by the relatable moment.

The video featured Aroob Khan’s song Gucci as its background track, a song that has recently become closely associated with viral memes featuring Ravi Kishan across social media platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rivva Kishan (@itsrivakishan)

Fans flooded the comments section with reactions, praising Rivva for joining in on her father’s internet popularity. One user joked, “Official owner of the song,” while another wrote, “When u can’t stop yourself from following trend.” Another comment read, “Baat – The Talk.”

The reel also reminded many users of Ravi Kishan’s previous viral moments, including his popular phrase “Jaldi the late” and his widely discussed “home from work” slip-up, which became memes online.

Ravi Kishan, a Bollywood actor and politician, has recently seen a surge in online popularity as several of his dialogues and public appearances have turned into viral content.