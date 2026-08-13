Ravi Kishan’s wife gives funniest solution to his viral meme frenzy

Actor and Lok Sabha member Ravi Kishan has opened up about his unexpected social media popularity, revealing that his wife, Preeti Shukla, jokingly suggested locking him inside the house to prevent him from going viral.

Kishan has become a frequent subject of memes in recent weeks, with both old and new clips from his interviews, speeches and performances being widely shared and edited across social media.

Speaking to News18, the actor-politician revealed how his wife reacted to the sudden attention and said she eventually urged him to remain quiet for a while.

“My wife said, ‘Please stay quiet for a few days, otherwise I’ll lock you up at home.’ My wife told me, ‘Whenever you step out of the house, you go viral.’ So she was telling the kids, ‘Let’s just lock him in this room. That way, he won’t step out, and he won’t go viral,” Kishan said.

He added that she even joked with their children about keeping him inside his room.

Kishan also revealed that he observed a maun vrat, or period of silence, after realizing that almost everything he said was quickly being turned into meme material.

The actor said he appreciated the way Gen Z users were embracing his comments and transforming them into viral content. Rather than taking the memes negatively, he viewed the attention as a sign that younger audiences had connected with him.

Several clips featuring Kishan have recently taken social media by storm. Among them are his “Jaldi, the late” remark and his “Money follows my brother” comment from a podcast with entrepreneur Raj Shamani.

Videos of Kishan dancing and performing his “Kotheshwaray” singing act have also become popular, while snippets from his interviews and public speeches continue to circulate online.

Despite the viral meme culture surrounding him, Kishan remains busy with his acting career. He is currently awaiting the release of Mirzapur: The Movie is scheduled to hit cinemas on September 4.