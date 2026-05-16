Ravi Mohan Takes a Break: Actor Vows to Halt Career Until Divorce is Finalized

Tamil actor Ravi Mohan, known for his roles in films like “PS 1” and “Tik, Tik, Tik,” has made a shocking announcement – he will be taking a break from acting until his divorce from estranged wife Aarti is finalized.

The decision came during an emotional press conference in Chennai, where Ravi Mohan opened up about the immense pressure and cyberbullying he’s faced amidst the controversy surrounding his marriage and relationship with singer Keneeshaa Francis.

The actor, who has been married to Aarti since 2009 and has two sons with her, revealed that the public scrutiny and online harassment had taken a toll on his mental health.

“I am unable to concentrate on my profession. I cannot bear the unnecessary humiliation that I have been facing,” he said.

Ravi Mohan also alleged that his wife had been harassing him and claimed that he was being prevented from meeting his children.

The drama unfolded after Keneeshaa Francis announced her split from Ravi Mohan, citing cyberbullying and public scrutiny. Aarti had previously shared a strongly worded post, warning against mistaking her silence for weakness.

Ravi Mohan’s decision has raised questions about his upcoming projects and the future of his career.