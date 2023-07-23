Ravi River in medium flood at Mari Pattan, submerges vast farmland

OKARA/SAHIWAL/JHANG: River Ravi has been in medium flood at Mari Pattan submerging vast tracts of farmland, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Flood affected areas included Pir Ali, Kund Bawer, Lakhan Jindraka, Chakar Ka Thath.

Rescue 1122 relief teams have been present in the area for rescue and relief operations.

Indian river authorities have recently released 1,85,000 cusecs of water into Ravi from Ujh Barrage.

The inflow of Ravi at Balloki Headworks has been 71,425 cusecs and outflow 46,125 cusecs, deputy commissioner Sahiwal Ikram ul Haq has said. “A water flow of 85,000 cusecs in Ravi could easily passes through the headworks,” he added.

Chenab River

The water level in Chenab River has surged to 1,11,000 cusecs at Trimmu Barrage. The river water has submerged 50 villages causing hardships to local residents.

Jhang district administration running rescue boat and tractor trolley service and people are being shifted to safer places from affected areas, a spokesperson said.

The water inflow in Chenab at Qadirabad Headworks recorded 1,24,153 cusecs and outflow remained 1,14,153 cusecs, Punjab Canal Division has stated. The water level has started going down at the headworks.

Flooding in Chenab has submerged hundreds of acres agriculture land in Jhang, Chinniot, Hafizabad, Gujrat and Sialkot districts.

While Sutlej and Ravi rivers have drowned hundreds of acres of farmland in Shakargarh, Narowal, Shekhupura, Nankana Sahib, Jananwala, Kasur, Okara, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar and Pakpattan districts.

Flood Forecasting Division has reported lower flood in Indus River at Kalabagh, Chashma and Taunsa barrages. The FFC has recorded 3,10,000 cusecs water at Kalabagh, 3,47,000 cusecs at Chashma and 2,72,000 cusecs water in Indus at Taunsa Barrage. Indus floodwater has submerged katcha areas in the area.

After heavy monsoon rainfall hill torrents of Koh-e-Suleman have flooded and road links of most areas have been severed.