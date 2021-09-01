Viral video: Raw chicken meat takes a luggage belt ride at airport

A YouTube video of raw chicken meat riding a luggage belt left people shocked and disgusted.

The footage shows a chunk of mashed meat on the conveyer belt making its way towards the passengers.

Transportation Security Administration said that meat should be properly packed to avoid such incidents.

“Don’t wing your travel packing,” they wrote on Instagram. “In order to keep from ruffling any feathers meat should be properly packaged. Ice or dry ice is permitted to keep the flock chilled.

“If you are pecking around the internet for travel tidbits, nest time reach out to our hens and roosters at #AskTSA. They’ll take your raw travel questions and cook out an egg-cellent answer.”

Social media users were clearly unhappy over what they saw in the video.

MEAT CUBE on the luggage carousel in Seattle. My mother-in-law is flying in from this airport to Omaha and if she doesn't surprise me with this HUNK OF MEAT imma be upset. pic.twitter.com/3E7XK6WdvZ — Jason Spicoli (@Morningfiasco) August 30, 2021

Brb, heading to sea-tac airport to claim some meat. https://t.co/IJqYigkIfV — MTV Kendal (@KendalSheppard) August 31, 2021

Those snakes on a plane packed their lunch. . . https://t.co/6flUhxAq5Q — kayeinglis (@kayeinglis) August 31, 2021

TSA’s policies on carrying meat, seafood on flights:

It reads: “Meat, seafood and other non-liquid food items are permitted in both carry-on and checked bags. If the food is packed with ice or ice packs in a cooler or other container, the ice or ice packs must be completely frozen when brought through screening.