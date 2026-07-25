Indian intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing’s (RAW), linked social media disinformation campaign targeting Pakistan has been uncovered, with revelations made by a digital marketing service provider allegedly linked to RAW.

Speaking during an interview with senior anchor and analyst Waseem Badami, an alleged facilitator of RAW said that many individuals and businesses purchase digital marketing tools and services to improve the performance of their social media accounts.

According to him, clients approach his company to promote videos and products, while the company provides services that improve the seeming health of their accounts.

The alleged RAW operative said that his company also helps brands increase their follower counts and provides services to boost followers, views, and overall account performance for clients seeking greater online engagement.

The facilitator revealed that the digital marketing operation uses the Stripe payment gateway to receive payments from abroad into Pakistan.

He explained that the platform allows connections with banks in different countries. Clients provide their account details and other information, after which automated bots are deployed.

The alleged RAW facilitator said that the bots are instructed to increase the views of specific accounts and begin working immediately.

He said they generally do not pay attention to the content published by clients. However, he said that in March a client approached the company and purchased several packages for views and likes.

Fifteen days later, the same client returned to buy additional packages, placing orders worth approximately Rs. 3.6 million in total. The orders covered likes, views, and posting services across multiple social media platforms.

The RAW facilitator said that after carrying out extensive work for the client, Pakistani institutions contacted him and questioned him about the activity.

During the investigation, he said, officials showed him the content that had been promoted through his company’s services. According to his account, the entire material was anti-state in nature and included various posts concerning Pakistan’s military and the public.

He further revealed that the client’s posts promoted a negative narrative, including claims that people were being subjected to oppression.

The facilitator also said that while a virtual private network (VPN) can conceal an internet protocol (IP) address, the device being used still leaves a digital footprint.

He said the client first contacted him in March 2026, and that investigators presented the relevant material to him about 20 days ago.

He added that the client purchased a significant number of views through the company for content relating to the people of Kashmir and the banned Joint Action Committee.

According to the RAW facilitator, he has provided all of the client’s details to the relevant Pakistani authorities.