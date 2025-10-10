Two suspected RAW agents arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has arrested two suspects allegedly working for India’s intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to NCCIA officials, the suspects were involved in spying activities and were collecting information on sensitive installations across the city. The two RAW operatives reportedly shared classified videos and photographs of key locations on social media in exchange for payments ranging between Rs20,000 and Rs40,000.

During the operation, authorities recovered mobile phones and digital evidence of financial transactions made by the suspects. Forensic analysis has revealed further proof of their communication with RAW handlers.

The operation was conducted on October 9 near Mochko Road with the assistance of other law enforcement agencies. A case has been registered, while efforts are underway to trace additional members of the network.

Earlier, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) sentenced Saleem, an operative of India’s spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), to 114 years in prison in a case related to the recovery of explosives.

The ATC also imposed a fine of Rs150,000, canceled his bail, and ordered that he be sent to jail.

According to the prosecution, Saleem was arrested by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) from Karachi’s Mauripur area. At the time of his arrest, authorities recovered hand grenades, Awan bombs, a launcher, and other illegal weapons from his possession.

Investigators said that Saleem, an operative of India’s intelligence agency — the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) — confessed during interrogation to working for the spy outfit. He admitted that between 2012 and 2014, he had traveled to India three times for this purpose.

The prosecution further revealed that Saleem had illegally entered Pakistan from India in 1989 and obtained Pakistani identity documents and passports through forgery. Four Pakistani passports were also recovered from his possession.

Saleem disclosed that before being recruited by RAW, he worked as a rickshaw driver in the Indian city of Gujarat.