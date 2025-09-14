Rawal Dam spillways to open today after water level upsurge

ISLAMABAD: The authorities have decided to open spillways of Rawal Dam on Sunday at 3:30 PM after upsurge in the water level at the reservoir.

The water level of the dam has reached to 1752 feet, officials said.

Assistant Commissioner Nilor will supervise the opening of the spillways of Rawal Dam.

The authorities have issued an advance alert to all the relevant departments in this regard.

The district administration has advised citizens to stay away from the low-lying areas, drains, streams and other water bodies.

All concerned departments have been on alert to tackle any emergency situation, a spokesman said. “Citizens should contact the district control room for any emergency,” spokesman added.

Opening of Rawal Dam’s spillways may cause increased water flow in the Korang Nullah.

The monsoon rains in the catchment area have enhanced the water level of the reservoir.

The Rawal Dam is not only supplies water to Islamabad and Rawalpindi but also plays pivotal role in managing seasonal rains. The management of the dam, along with weather monitoring, is part of the broader effort to mitigate risks of urban flooding in the twin cities during the monsoon season.