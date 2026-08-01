Rawal Dam spillways opened after reaching capacity

ISLAMABAD: The district administration on Saturday opened the spillways of Rawal Dam after the water level reached to 1,748.30 feet limit, ARY News reported.

Authorities stated that the decision was taken as a preventive safety measure to ensure controlled water outflow and to avert any risk of flooding in surrounding areas.

The district administration directed concerned departments to keep alert and ensure timely response.

The DC Islamabad also advised citizens to stay away from flooding water bodies.

Officials said that before opening of the spillways nearby localities kept alert with sirens.

Sub-divisional Officer said that 6,283 cusecs of water discharged from Rawal Dam to bring the water level down by around two feet.

The NDMA informed the concerned agencies before opening of the spillways.

The opening of the spillways is a standard safety procedure implemented whenever the dam reaches full capacity. Officials highlighted the importance of spillways in regulating water flow, especially during the monsoon season, when heavy rainfall significantly increases inflow into the dam.

Timely water release helps to reduce pressure on the dam structure and maintains a safe and balanced water supply to downstream areas.